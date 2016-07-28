BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, as it exercised tighter control over expenses.
Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 73.9 million euros ($81.77 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 65.6 million euros a year earlier.
Third party revenue rose 1.7 percent to 132.3 million euros in the quarter.
($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.