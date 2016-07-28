July 28 Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, as it exercised tighter control over expenses.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 73.9 million euros ($81.77 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 65.6 million euros a year earlier.

Third party revenue rose 1.7 percent to 132.3 million euros in the quarter.

($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)