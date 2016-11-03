LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Euronext has formed a joint venture with Algomi in a bid to become a centralised market for pan-European corporate bond trading, the exchange said on Thursday.

Euronext will form a new multilateral trading facility (MTF) utilising Algomi's trading protocols in an exclusive 10-year enterprise and link dealers with Euronext's investor client base.

Corporate bond trading has suffered from a dearth of liquidity for several years with banks beset by higher capital costs and greater regulation.

There has been a host of start-ups attempting to fix the demise of the traditional principal-at-risk trading model, but this is the first big exchange to attempt to do so since Deutsche Boerse's brief tie-up with Bondcube failed after just a few months in 2015.

Euronext's head of fixed income, rates and FX, Paul Humphrey, said in a press release that the platform will create huge network effects and will help banks' sales and trading to identify the most profitable trades from the "market noise".

The new MTF will use algorithmic smart matching to create an auction between dealers. Euronext said the platform will be a collaborative network.

"Existing data from our Honeycomb network suggests that over 40% of less liquid indications of interest could benefit from being matched on the Euronext platform," Mark Ledwards, head of Exchange & Data Solutions, Algomi said in the release.

Algomi started in 2012 and already connects dealers and investors. It aggregates investor trading information, using technology that allows these firms to discretely see which dealers can facilitate illiquid trades without disturbing the markets and the price. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)