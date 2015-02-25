PARIS Feb 25 Exchange operator Euronext
said on Wednesday its new premium-quality wheat futures
will start trading on March 2.
Euronext had announced the new futures earlier this month,
indicating an "early March" launch, as a way of bringing forward
the introduction of higher-quality specifications due to apply
for its existing Paris-based wheat futures as of 2017.
The exchange said in a statement it would offer an "exchange
for future" functionality for six months, using its
against-actuals facility, to register the transfer of trading
positions between its existing No. 2 milling wheat contract and
the new No. 3 contract.
Euronext announced an additional delivery silo, located at
the northern port of Rouen and operated by trading house
Lecureur.
The prospect of Euronext operating two wheat contracts in
parallel and in competition with European wheat futures expected
to be launched soon by CME Group has caused uncertainty
and reduced volumes in forward positions, traders say.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent, editing by
Sybille de La Hamaide)