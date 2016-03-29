* Exchange secures another Rouen silo, Montoir may follow

* Says delivery capacity important in future EU regulations

* Changes come after scrapping of premium wheat contract

* Euronext also studying storage warrants for inland market (Adds comments, details)

By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz

PARIS, March 29 Euronext is to expand the number of port delivery points for wheat traded on its Paris-based futures market <0#BL2:> and is considering a system of storage certificates to cater for inland grain operators, the European exchange said on Tuesday.

Its steps to reinforce its wheat futures, a price benchmark for the European market, come after it scrapped a short-lived premium wheat product <0#BMS:>, and as CME Group is moving closer to launching a rival European wheat contract.

Euronext will launch an additional delivery point at the northern French port of Rouen from September 2017 after reaching an agreement with trading firm Lecureur to use its silo there, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

It is also in talks with cooperative group InVivo to create a delivery point on the French Atlantic coast, probably at the port of Montoir. This could also come into effect in September 2017 if an agreement is concluded by the end of the current season on June 30, Raevel said.

However, the expanded delivery did not include La Pallice, the main Atlantic port for French grain exports, which some operators see as the logical choice for west coast delivery.

Euronext currently offers physical delivery at two silos in Rouen and one in Dunkirk, also on France's north coast.

The increased delivery capacity was important for the market as the European Union prepares so-called MiFid II regulations that have included "deliverable supply" as a factor in determining limits on positions for commodity trading, Raevel said.

Lecureur and InVivo had previously signed up as delivery silos for the premium wheat futures, which were designed to offer a wider delivery zone as well as higher quality specifications.

The exchange had been planning to phase out its established milling wheat futures, also known as the No. 2 contract, in favour of the No. 3 premium futures, but reversed that decision after the new product failed to attract liquidity.

Despite calls by some market participants to maintain current quality specifications because they are more inclusive, Euronext is sticking to plans to adopt for its main wheat contract the same quality criteria as in its premium version, Raevel said.

The stricter specifications, including minimum levels of 11 percent for protein and 220 for Hagberg falling numbers, reflected common milling standards and showed Euronext's support for efforts to boost the quality of French wheat, he added.

The exchange is also studying a system of storage warrants covering inland grain silos in France that could be exchanged against delivery certificates at silos used by Euronext and also help grain companies get financing from banks, Raevel said.

The warrant system was envisaged for Euronext's wheat, rapeseed and maize (corn) futures, although it would require adapting market regulations as such a system does not currently exist in France, he said. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)