BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
"Following a market study and in accordance with the opinion of an Expert Committee, Euronext has decided that an additional storage capacity will be made available in the existing delivery point of Rouen from the September 2018 delivery month onwards with the listing of the Simarex storage facility," it said in a statement.
The announcement, expected by traders following recent discussions with market participants, is the latest move by Euronext to expand the physical delivery network for its wheat futures, which are a price benchmark for European wheat. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by John Irish)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.