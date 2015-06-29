(Adds detail, quotes)

PARIS, June 29 Euronext is to launch its first derivatives focused on the energy sector by introducing wood pellet futures later this year, tapping into demand for wood pellets as a renewable source for heating, the exchange said on Monday.

Set for introduction this autumn, the scheme will be backed by physical delivery to offer price hedging for producers and distributors in a European market that consumes 80 percent of global production of wood pellets for heating, it said.

"This is our first contract dedicated exclusively to renewable energy," Ulrich von Furstenberg, commodities product manager at Euronext, told Reuters.

"There is significant volatility on this market. Operators can also choose between fuel, gas and wood pellets so they are exposed to volatility on all three products."

Euronext would apply the ENplus A1 standard of the European Pellet Council to target the residential and institutional heating market, as opposed to the power plant segment, he said.

Physical delivery at the expiry of futures would be in a zone encompassing the ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent and be on a free-on-barge basis.

The euro-denominated futures would trade in 25-tonne lots with four positions - March, June, September, December - listed per year. Options will not be offered initially.

Euronext, best known for its equities markets, runs commodity derivatives spanning cereals, oilseeds and dairy products.

It has cited energy along with metals as potential areas of development in commodities. Euronext's rapeseed oil contract launched last year is aimed partly at the biofuel sector that uses the edible oil as a feedstock in biodiesel.

