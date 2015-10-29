PARIS Oct 29 Euronext will launch its wood pellet futures contract aimed at the residential heating market on Nov. 20, the exchange said on Thursday.

Euronext had announced its first derivatives focused on the energy sector in June but had not given a date for when it would start.

"This launch expands the Euronext commodities offering to cover the biomass sector, allowing stakeholders to hedge pellet, or closely related biomass products, price exposure," Euronext said in a statement.

Euronext, best known for its equities markets, runs commodity derivatives spanning cereals, oilseeds and dairy products. It has cited energy along with metals as potential areas for development in commodities.

The first tradable expiry on the Paris-based futures will be March 2016 and there will be a full fee holiday until Jan. 31, 2016, to facilitate trading, it said.

Physical delivery at the expiry of futures would be made available on a free-on-barge basis in the ports of Amsterdam or Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Antwerp or Ghent in Belgium.

Contract months are March, June, September, and December.

For details on the contract's specifications: here (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Jane Merriman)