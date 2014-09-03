Sept 3 Euronext NV :
* Says cash market average daily trading volume increased
11.6 pct for month of August 2014 compared to August 2013
* Average daily volume increase of 13 pct year-to-date in
cash markets
* ETF trading average daily volumes up 40 pct from August
* Assets under management at 187.7 billion euros in August
* Number of orders for transactions in warrants and
certificates at highest point on August 1 at 161.6 million euros
* Says reported 11 pct rise in trading volumes for CAC40
futures for August
* Says reported 7 pct rise for its milling wheat futures
contract for August
