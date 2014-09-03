Sept 3 Euronext NV :

* Says cash market average daily trading volume increased 11.6 pct for month of August 2014 compared to August 2013

* Average daily volume increase of 13 pct year-to-date in cash markets

* ETF trading average daily volumes up 40 pct from August

* Assets under management at 187.7 billion euros in August

* Number of orders for transactions in warrants and certificates at highest point on August 1 at 161.6 million euros

* Says reported 11 pct rise in trading volumes for CAC40 futures for August

* Says reported 7 pct rise for its milling wheat futures contract for August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)