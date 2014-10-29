BRIEF-ORO announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 24
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"
Oct 29 Europacorp SA :
* Says French regulator AMF finds no irregularities in company's accounts following investigation conducted in 2011
* Company was sanctioned for two elements of its financial information-lack of precision in its 2009/2010 outlook and lack of precision concerning depreciation of films in development
* Says these elements have no impact on current accounts
* Says it may appeal against fines given Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 22, 2017, under the symbol "3982"
LONDON, March 12 A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.