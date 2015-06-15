PARIS, June 15 French car rental group Europcar said in a statement it will price its initial public offering in a range between 11.50 euros and 15 euros per share, hoping to raise 854.5 million euros ($957 million).

Of the total amount, about 475 million euros will come from new shares and about 379.5 million euros from existing shares, Europcar said. The offer also features a greenshoe option to sell more existing shares, up to 15 percent of the original offer size.

The offer will close on June 24, the price will be fixed on June 25, and trading will start on June 30, the company said. ($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)