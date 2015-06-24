PARIS, June 24 Car rental company Europcar has seen the indicative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) narrowed to 12-13.25 euros a share from 11.5-15 euros a share, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the offer was fully subscribed for the narrowed indicative price range.

The final price is to be set on June 25.

Europcar, which is controlled by French investment company Eurazeo through an 87 percent stake, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Matthieu Protard, writing by Astrid Wendlandt)