LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Recent volatility in credit markets could derail the typical September re-opening of the European ABS market at risk despite the relative stability of secondary spreads in the sector.

In 2010 German auto ABS, UK credit cards, UK RMBS, Dutch RMBS and a Swedish equity release RMBS all issued public deals after summer. There was even a small private placement from Irish Life & Permanent.

In theory, the resurrection of covered bonds this week bodes well for the secured financing , but asset-backed issuers may reluctant to print at current spread levels - depending on their liquidity position.

"Current spreads could still be attractive for some issuers as ABS, unlike many other asset classes did not suffer a significant collapse in prices at the senior level, instead, it suffered from a more retrenchment of interest and volume," said Dipesh Mehta, research analyst at Barclays Capital

Typical prime UK RMBS is currently trading north of 150bp, and while 20bp or so wider than June, the softening is far less painful and more gradual than that recorded by the main credit indices, for instance.

Market participants believe that investors could remain sidelined because of the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone although borrowers who are short of liquidity might test their resolve.

"I think the level of [UK RMBS] activity will be mainly driven by an issuer's funding position. In my opinion the spread widening has not been sufficient to dissuade issuers if they need to get a trade done to meet this year's funding targets," said one treasury official.

Smaller issuers are in a tighter spot and could be left with just retail funding but this is around 200bp for term funding, he said.

TWO-TIER MARKET

A syndicate banker argued that a two-tier market is a distinct possiblity as the bigger issuers have done a lot of funding this year.

"Smaller originators may be able to come to market but it will be interesting to see if they can get their sequencing right," he said.

Lloyds says it took advantage of a more supportive market backdrop earlier in the year. It explained in its half-year report that "the Group deliberately pre-funded much of the Group's term funding requirement in the first quarter".

At the half-way point this year, it had completed more than three-quarters of its targeted annual wholesale term issuance for 2011 by "targeting periods when markets were open and receptive to new issues and using a broad mix of products and currencies." It has issued GBP5.3bn equivalent in ABS, according to the report.

RBS and Santander UK also issued large RMBS this year, including chunky US dollar tranches as did Lloyds. That is not to say that these issuers may not resurface (they do have other assets apart from mortgages to securitise) but they can be a bit more selective about their timing - as can some Dutch issuers.

Over the last six weeks there has only been a Principality Building Society RMBS sold to investors, and even then it was preplaced to a limited number accounts at spreads of 140bp for the 1.23-year and 180bp for the 4.38-year.

PREPLACED/PRIVATE EXECUTION?

Preplaced/private deals remain an effective way for originators to guard against execution risk. A sell-side official said his institution had been approached recently by investor accounts enquiring about whether any previously retained RMBS are available for sale.

This type of activity is not likely to spur September issuance volumes matching that of last year, however.

"If the situation [of volatility] persists, it is uncertain whether any deals will come to market in the near future. Spreads are elevated and so it is hard to finance ABS," said Markus Ernst, research analyst at UniCredit.

Market players do not anticipate much off-the-run issuance, and the sectors most likely to return "are the sort of high quality paper that opened up the market after the first leg of the crisis, such as auto ABS, as well as from players not directly hit by the periphery, for example UK and Dutch RMBS," added Ernst.

"I think the most common sectors would be, as always, UK prime RMBS, German auto and Dutch prime RMBS," said Mehta.

Current secondary prices do give the impression that a new auto deal may work just as well as they did a year ago.

VCL 12, for instance, priced at 68bp last September when UK RMBS Fosse short paper was bid around 130bp and Arkle at 135bp.

German auto names in general then tightened to the mid to high 50bp region by June of this year, whereas short UK RMBS only tightened 5bp or so. As subsequent market turmoil engulfed all markets, auto ABS widened around 15bp.

However, this only took it back to the 70bp area of last September - spreads which clearly worked for originators. And recent BWIC activity has even seen German names trade above par, indicating investor and dealer comfort with the prices and programme. (Reporting by Anil Mayre; editing Alex Chambers)