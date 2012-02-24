LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Moody's downgrade of Italy and
Spain last weeks ago combined with its decision to cap ratings
for structured finance bonds from those countries to four
notches above sovereign ratings has stripped a series of
originators of the ability to achieve Triple A ratings.
Originators from Italy and Spain join those in Greece,
Ireland and Portugal in no longer being able to structure Triple
A bonds under the Moody's rules.
A total of 478 tranches from 387 Italian and Spanish deals -
equating to EUR258bn, according to RBS - were cut to a maximum
rating of Aa2.
Even tranches guaranteed by the European Investment Fund are
on review for downgrade. The EIF carries a Triple A rating, as
do the ABS bonds it guarantees, but Moody's wants time to
consider the impact of "the remote but not implausible event of
debt redenomination" on the guarantees.
And if tranches guaranteed by a Triple A entity are not safe
from downgrade, what is?
The inability of structured finance issuers from the five
peripheral countries to achieve the highest rating is of little
immediate consequence as none could sell a public deal in the
current market. Italian RMBS spreads widened to Euribor plus
500bp, but even the recent recovery to 350bp is not enough for a
new deal to be economically viable.
It is also true that recent regulatory initiatives mean they
do not have to worry too much about getting bonds to Triple A.
The ECB, for example, relaxed its repo rules to permit Single A
rated bonds. Greece is the only outlier in not being able to get
to Single A (capped at B1) under Moody's' current ratings, but
it was granted special dispensation at the ECB anyway.
That means issuers from the five countries can still
structure and retain deals for repo without obsessing about
Triple A status, while the LTRO has also come to the rescue of
liquidity-starved banks. Therefore, Triple A is now irrelevant
for a large sector of the market.
CRITERIA CHANGES
Even in core countries where the top rating is achievable, bank
and counterparty criteria changes remain a huge threat to the
top rating. Moody's has 17 global and 114 European focused
institutions on review for downgrade, which could have big
implications on ABS for those banks pushed below A2/P-1 that act
as counterparties.
S&P updated its criteria in 2011 and those issuers that
failed to mitigate the risk successfully were hit with
downgrades, including some from the biggest RMBS market in
Europe - the UK.
Triple A Tranches bore the brunt of the agency's action last
year - accounting for almost 35% of all downgrades. At the
opposite end of the capital stack, Single B bonds accounted for
just 10%, indicating that asset performance was in fact a less
significant threat to ratings than counterparty risk. And the
situation can only deteriorate in the current environment of
deteriorating bank ratings.
The problem with these rating models is that they appear
inflexible. If banks are downgraded below certain levels and no
mitigating action is taken (such as finding a suitable
replacement or posting collateral), multi-notch downgrades
ensue.
But while securitisation seems to be running out of options
for Triple A bonds, it leaves the question: does it really
matter?
Certainly, the Italian and Spain downgrades had no pricing
impact as people had factored them in. Similarly, Greek and
Portuguese bonds did not widen progressively with each
downgrade.
In the UK, Northern Rock's legacy Granite programme is still
referred to using its original capital structure. What traders
call Granite Triple A are in fact rated Single A and what they
call Triple Bs had in fact dropped to Double B, although S&P has
restored them to Triple B in January.
TIME TO CONSIDER LOWER RATINGS
It might even be helpful for the market if issuers give up the
belief that achieving Triple A status is vital.
For example, S&P said recently that "wider acceptance of
lower-rated securities and greater acknowledgement of different
rating methodologies could be positive for the structured
finance market".
And RBS analysts Chimdi Momah and Krishna Prasad argue that
Triple A bonds "may gradually lose appeal due to the
cost of structuring these notes given the fewer number of
eligible counterparties".
They wrote last week: "All things considered, the economic
rationale to continue structuring and supporting Triple A
ratings is likely to gradually weaken given the heightened
transaction cost.
"The only remaining raison d'être for Triple A ABS bonds as
far as we can see is that regulators believe it is worth
something, manifest in risk weightings used in solvency regimes
for banks [standardised Basel rules] and likely also insurers
under Solvency II. Otherwise, we can see no reason why a market
for senior-most ABS ratings in the Double A or even Single A
categories will not be viable going forward as a contemporary
alternative to Triple A ratings of old."
There does, however, appear to be some co-operation between
counterparties and the agencies. Fitch is considering updating
its criteria "in order to allow more flexibility to keep pace
with a rapidly changing counterparty environment".
It will not reduce its minimum rating requirement to achieve
Triple A, but may expand the list of collateral permitted should
banks breach eligibility rules.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)