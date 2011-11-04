LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Sapient Global Markets has been
selected as the constructor for the European DataWarehouse (ED)
that will house loan-level data for ABS transactions, coming
almost a year after the ECB announced loan-by-loan data
requirements within the Eurosystem collateral framework.
The ECB established the plan in December 2010 in an attempt
to boost transparency, starting with templates for RMBS before
turning to the more esoteric assets within the ABS universe.
According to a letter from Jean-Claude Trichet dated April 1
2011, the Eurosystem backed the plan to "facilitate investment
and support transparency, integrity and restore confidence in
the structured finance markets as well as aid the simplification
of data processes in the industry by ensuring investor access to
comprehensive and standardised information across the European
ABS market."
Securitisation, frequently blamed for the collapse of the
financial markets in 2007, has often been seen as a murky sector
where investors, and even arrangers for that matter, struggled
to drill down to the basics of what they were actually working
with, placing far too much emphasis on ratings alone.
This may have been the case for complicated repackaging or
over-leveraged structures, but cleaner structures such as RMBS
remained the mainstay of the market.
This new initiative attempts to reinstate the sector as a
valuable resource, and one that can be understood through the
ability of market players to conduct their own analysis.
In a statement, Fernando Gonzalez, head of the risk strategy
section of the ECB Risk Management Office and chairman of the
ECB ABS loan-level initiative, said the warehouse "represents a
significant step towards the ECB's aim of increasing
transparency and disclosure standards in the European ABS
markets. ED will ensure that market participants have access to
timely and consistent information on the loans underlying ABS
transactions and their performance."
One source involved in the process said that in addition to
the focused ABS investors, ED was also aimed at those accounts
on the sidelines that had not been able to win back support of
their chief investment officers for ABS.
To increase the warehouse's profile, members of the ECB in
addition to the working group have carried out a roadshow to
brief central bank leaders on the programme. Meetings commenced
in France on October 21, moving on to Ireland, Germany, Belgium,
Netherlands, Portugal, Spain before wrapping up in Italy on
November 4.
TEMPLATE GROUPS
Six specific technical working groups have been established in
advisory and supervisory roles on the formation of templates for
data entry. These contain five types of market players:
originators, investors, rating agencies, data providers and
national central banks.
These working groups are split between RMBS, CMBS, SME
assets, auto loans, consumer products and leasing formats,
according to the ECB's website.
The RMBS template was the first to be published by the ECB,
in December 2010, and was followed by CMBS and SME templates in
April 2011.
The RMBS template is split into various sections - borrower
information, loan characteristics, interest rate,
property/additional collateral, and performance information. The
remaining asset classes will follow soon, but for very granular
portfolios loan-level data may not be required and statistics at
a portfolio level may suffice.
The new warehouse should be operational by the end of summer
2012, and Sapient's selection follows a request for information
process to which over 50 organisations expressed interest in
April. The top six individual and two consortia were then
invited for a more detailed request for proposal in May by the
working group comprising Link Financial (Secretary),
Allianz/Pimco, Amundi Asset Management, APG All Pensions Group,
BBVA, Commerzbank, M&G Investment Management, Societe Generale
and UniCredit.
Sapient, according to its website, provides advisory,
programme management, analytics, technology and operations
services to capital and commodity market participants and
regulators.
This mandate builds on its "expertise and experience
designing and implementing solutions to address the complexities
associated with structured finance portfolios," said Chip
Register, head of Sapient Global Markets.
SHARE PLACEMENT AWAITED
One other appointment in the programme is that of Perella
Weinberg as the bank responsible for the share placement that
will fund the building and running cost of the warehouse.
The placement is expected to be in the region of EUR20-25m
to cover a three-year period and should completely capitalise
the project.
One proposal being considered is to offer those that
participate in the first round of the private placement
discounted access to the data.
Concerns have been raised in the past about this access
cost, compared to schemes in the UK and US where the issuers
absorbed the fees, but the source close to the process said it
was not a profit making scheme, and that being a market-led
initiative was an indication of that very market's need for such
a facility.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)