LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Sapient Global Markets has been selected as the constructor for the European DataWarehouse (ED) that will house loan-level data for ABS transactions, coming almost a year after the ECB announced loan-by-loan data requirements within the Eurosystem collateral framework.

The ECB established the plan in December 2010 in an attempt to boost transparency, starting with templates for RMBS before turning to the more esoteric assets within the ABS universe.

According to a letter from Jean-Claude Trichet dated April 1 2011, the Eurosystem backed the plan to "facilitate investment and support transparency, integrity and restore confidence in the structured finance markets as well as aid the simplification of data processes in the industry by ensuring investor access to comprehensive and standardised information across the European ABS market."

Securitisation, frequently blamed for the collapse of the financial markets in 2007, has often been seen as a murky sector where investors, and even arrangers for that matter, struggled to drill down to the basics of what they were actually working with, placing far too much emphasis on ratings alone.

This may have been the case for complicated repackaging or over-leveraged structures, but cleaner structures such as RMBS remained the mainstay of the market.

This new initiative attempts to reinstate the sector as a valuable resource, and one that can be understood through the ability of market players to conduct their own analysis.

In a statement, Fernando Gonzalez, head of the risk strategy section of the ECB Risk Management Office and chairman of the ECB ABS loan-level initiative, said the warehouse "represents a significant step towards the ECB's aim of increasing transparency and disclosure standards in the European ABS markets. ED will ensure that market participants have access to timely and consistent information on the loans underlying ABS transactions and their performance."

One source involved in the process said that in addition to the focused ABS investors, ED was also aimed at those accounts on the sidelines that had not been able to win back support of their chief investment officers for ABS.

To increase the warehouse's profile, members of the ECB in addition to the working group have carried out a roadshow to brief central bank leaders on the programme. Meetings commenced in France on October 21, moving on to Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain before wrapping up in Italy on November 4. TEMPLATE GROUPS

Six specific technical working groups have been established in advisory and supervisory roles on the formation of templates for data entry. These contain five types of market players: originators, investors, rating agencies, data providers and national central banks.

These working groups are split between RMBS, CMBS, SME assets, auto loans, consumer products and leasing formats, according to the ECB's website.

The RMBS template was the first to be published by the ECB, in December 2010, and was followed by CMBS and SME templates in April 2011.

The RMBS template is split into various sections - borrower information, loan characteristics, interest rate, property/additional collateral, and performance information. The remaining asset classes will follow soon, but for very granular portfolios loan-level data may not be required and statistics at a portfolio level may suffice.

The new warehouse should be operational by the end of summer 2012, and Sapient's selection follows a request for information process to which over 50 organisations expressed interest in April. The top six individual and two consortia were then invited for a more detailed request for proposal in May by the working group comprising Link Financial (Secretary), Allianz/Pimco, Amundi Asset Management, APG All Pensions Group, BBVA, Commerzbank, M&G Investment Management, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

Sapient, according to its website, provides advisory, programme management, analytics, technology and operations services to capital and commodity market participants and regulators.

This mandate builds on its "expertise and experience designing and implementing solutions to address the complexities associated with structured finance portfolios," said Chip Register, head of Sapient Global Markets. SHARE PLACEMENT AWAITED

One other appointment in the programme is that of Perella Weinberg as the bank responsible for the share placement that will fund the building and running cost of the warehouse.

The placement is expected to be in the region of EUR20-25m to cover a three-year period and should completely capitalise the project.

One proposal being considered is to offer those that participate in the first round of the private placement discounted access to the data.

Concerns have been raised in the past about this access cost, compared to schemes in the UK and US where the issuers absorbed the fees, but the source close to the process said it was not a profit making scheme, and that being a market-led initiative was an indication of that very market's need for such a facility. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)