LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - After nearly four years in the
doghouse, regulatory bias against securitisation could finally
be easing, if recent progress in market-led initiatives and
policy statements continues.
The ECB has relaxed ABS repo rules, progress is being made
with the Prime Collateralised Securities (PCS) initiative and in
the UK the FSA has more closely aligned covered bond reporting
and disclosure rules with RMBS.
By lowering the requirement on the second-best rating to
Single A from Triple A, the ECB is making it easier for
Portuguese banks to repo bonds, confirms Italian issuers'
eligibility (a downgrade to A minus of the sovereign, for
instance, will cost all Italian ABS their Triple A rating due to
the rating caps) and also assist Irish originators.
Nevertheless, the ECB's shift is unlikely to stimulate
public market activity, because the countries that stand to gain
the most (the peripherals) are the least likely to be able to
bring publicly-marketed deals.
But the decision should help ease the stress on
liquidity-starved banks - many of which have faced progressively
higher haircuts on ABS repo and more stringent rating rules.
Furthermore, banks can now also pledge raw mortgage or SME loan
portfolios.
And the UK's FSA has introduced new rules that will equalize
the pressures on covered bonds and RMBS, such as through
loan-level requirements.
JP Morgan analysts said the changes are "in line with those
already adopted by the BoE relating to ABS, and leverage the
work of the ECB ABS loan level data technical working groups."
They hope that these initiatives are indeed "the start of
the process of leveling the regulatory playing field for
Europe's secured debt market."
MARKET GOALS
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and
the European Financial Services Roundtable (EFR) have been
pushing the PCS. This market-led initiative aims to produce a
high quality label for European securitisation, with the hope
that regulators will agree, and ease what ABS practitioners view
as unfavourable treatment of the product.
Covered bonds, for instance, are eligible for liquidity
buffers under the Capital Requirements Directive IV (CRD IV) but
securitisation is not. This dissuades some investors from buying
the assets, while Solvency II rules also make it expensive for
insurance companies to buy ABS because of the capital they have
to hold against it.
AFME and the EFR hope the PCS can go some way to correct
this bias, and are now in the financing stage of the project.
"We have a funding goal of slightly over EUR3m to basically
set up a very small but efficient infrastructure to administer
the label, hire a small number of staff and external
contractors", said Rick Watson, head of capital markets and
securitisation at AFME.
But there are doubters. At Global ABS conference in June
various market contacts questioned whether this project could
succeed due to variations in underlying markets across Europe,
for example between high LTVs. But AFME and EFR are confident
PCS will work.
"One thing unique about Europe is that assets are different
across countries, but we still feel that a consistent labelling
process is do-able. Investors who have invested in this product
in the past do understand that even though the underlying
products are different the securities that come out the other
end have a lot of similarities to them," said Watson.
To do this, it has to be tagged clearly. The pool will be
verified by the PCS Secretariat, which checks for basic agreed
eligibility criteria.
"Those would be consistent across European countries, for
example certain types of underwriting criteria and documentation
requirements. They wouldn't have to be the same, we're not
saying the underwriting is exactly the same across different
countries, but there would be agreed underwriting criteria which
are achievable," explained Watson.
But simply giving deals a new moniker will not solve all
problems.
"Generally investors as well as issuers concluded that a
label by itself doesn't achieve all that much because the
investors can always create their own internal labels if they
want to, however they do recognise that if the label is combined
with some type of regulatory changes over time, it could be a
potentially significant benefit to the entire market," said
Watson.
Timing is a key issue for this initiative, because as
well-intentioned as it is, it needs to be signed off by the
regulators who will want to assess PCS deal performance before
instigating rule changes.
An instant impact on liquidity buffers or Solvency II policy
decisions is therefore not likely, but PCS may at least mark out
the path.
TIERING
Pricing differentiation is one side-effect of PCS/non-PCS
structures that could be felt sooner than regulatory changes
with "high quality" eligible deals printing tighter than
non-qualifying issues. And market players do appear to be
willing to take the risk.
"The decision to do something with the label does involve a
risk that it does split into a PCS and non-PCS market but
investors do recognise there will non-label deals that are also
still good securitisations but may not have the label for
various reasons," added Watson.
The PCS strategy is also an attempt to focus the minds of
policy-makers, as well as boards of investors who have not seen
the same level of support for securitisation as other assets.
If ratified by the regulators, the PCS' allure could spread
beyond typical investor types such as banks and funds, with Bank
of America Merrill Lynch analysts suggesting in their 2012
outlook that retail clients could also feature.
"The aim is to create a pan-European market. It will help
investors in the future to make decisions, to look at investor
reporting and documentation in a more consistent way - that is
one of the potential benefits of PCS," summarised Sebastian
Fairhurst, secretary general of the EFR.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)