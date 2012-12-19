BERLIN Dec 19 Europe's EFSF rescue fund is
expected to raise 58 billion euros in long-term funding in 2013
to finance aid programmes for Ireland, Portugal and Greece,
while the new ESM fund will launch a bill programme from January
and a first bond in the second half of next year, the funds said
on Wednesday.
The Luxembourg-based funds, which are being run alongside
each other, said the ESM will finance the rollover of two bills
launched earlier this month for the recapitalisation of the
Spanish banking sector for an amount of 8.97 billion euros next
year.
"The ESM will also be responsible for the financing of
future macroeconomic assistance programmes," the funds said in a
statement. "The ESM bill programme is expected to cover funding
needs for the first half of the year with an inaugural bond
issuance expected from ESM in the second half."