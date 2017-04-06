(Repeats to fix bullet point in 8th paragraph.)
April 5 Placing laptops and computer tablets in
the cargo hold is more complicated than air passengers or crew
might expect, under new safety guidelines released on Wednesday
by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
EASA, which oversees safety in 32 countries, has raised
concerns over fire risks in the cargo hold after the United
States and Britain banned electronic devices such as computers
and iPads from the cabin on some flights due to security fears.
In a safety bulletin on Wednesday, it outlined a number of
extra safety precautions for passengers and airlines to pay
attention to when complying with the cabin electronics ban.
WHAT IS EASA?
EASA is the European Union agency responsible for regulating
aviation in 32 European countries including, four outside the
EU. Some but not all of its standards are compulsory. Its latest
guidance on the carriage of computers is just a recommendation.
POWER OFF
* Computer devices packed in checked baggage "have to be
completely switched off and effectively protected from
accidental activation," EASA says.
* To ensure that the devices do not turn on by mistake,
passengers must not only switch them off, but ensure that any
applications, alarms or settings that might accidentally awaken
the machines during flight are disabled or deactivated.
PACKAGING
* Computers should be protected from damage with "suitable
packaging or casing" or placed in a rigid bag protected by
adequate cushioning, which could include clothing, EASA says.
WORKAROUND WARNING
* Gulf airlines have announced workarounds allowing premium
passengers to keep their devices right up to the boarding gate,
and then to hand them over so that they can be stowed in the
hold alongside checked luggage.
* But EASA is concerned that this should not allow too many
laptops to be stored together - a concentration of
lithium-powered devices that raises the prospect of similar fire
hazards to cargo shipments, which are subject to special
controls.
* EASA therefore lays down guidelines that could increase
the amount of time it takes to store and retrieve the devices.
Cabin crew must not simply collect them and put them all in one
place. They must be "dispersed" in the hold and should not be in
one container. They should also be kept away from other
dangerous goods.
SPARE BATTERIES
* EASA also issues a reminder to airlines that the carriage
of spare batteries, power banks and e-cigarettes are forbidden
inside checked baggage under global aviation rules.
(Compiled by Tim Hepher, editing by G Crosse)