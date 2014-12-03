By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 3 A British-Spanish territorial
dispute over Gibraltar threatened to block implementation of
agreement by European Union member states on Wednesday to merge
national air corridors to create shorter flight paths and cut
costs and carbon dioxide emissions.
The Single European Sky initiative, launched in 2004, would
merge corridors into transnational "blocks". But Spain wants
Gibraltar airport excluded from EU aviation law until a dispute
about sovereignty over the isthmus, a narrow strip of land
connecting Gibraltar to Spain, is resolved.
"The Council has not taken any position on the application
of this proposal to Gibraltar airport," the Council of the
European Union, comprised of the EU's 28 member states, said in
a statement.
Ana Pastor Julian, Spain's minister of public works and
transport, described the airport, situated on the isthmus, as
"an area which is being illegally occupied by the United
Kingdom".
Britain says that under a 2006 Cordoba agreement between
London, Madrid and the Gibraltarian government, Spain agreed to
stop seeking the exclusion of Gibraltar airport from EU aviation
measures.
"There is absolutely no reason at all for Gibraltar to be
excluded from continuing participating in these measures," said
Robert Goodwill, British under secretary of state for transport.
Under the current air corridor system, responsibility for
airspace belongs to each country, which usually manages its
flight paths and charges navigation and terminal fees, estimated
by the Eurocontrol air traffic agency at some 8 billion euros a
year.
Gibraltar, a rocky outcrop off Spain's southern coast ceded
to Britain in 1713, has been an increasing source of diplomatic
tension since the current Spanish government took office in
2011.
Spain claims the whole of Gibraltar, but views the isthmus
as a distinct question. According to Spanish diplomatic sources,
it was not included in the treaty ceding Gibraltar to Britain
three centuries ago, so has always been Spanish territory.
Wednesday's agreement will need to be finalised in
discussions with the European Commission and EU lawmakers -
probably next year. However, until the wrangle over Gibraltar's
airport is solved the updated airspace reform proposals cannot
be implemented.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Ralph Boulton)