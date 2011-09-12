VIENNA, Sept 12 Europe's banking sector is better off now than it was after Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers crumbled in 2008, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a newspaper interview printed on Monday.

"We should not draw exaggerated consequences from the IMF's comments," he said, referring to calls by the International Monetary Fund to recapitalise Europe's banks to help ward off the danger of fresh shocks to the system.

"There are signs of tension in the interbank business but the current situation is under no circumstance comparable with the situation surrounding the collapse of Lehman Brothers."

