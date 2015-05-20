* High demand from car industry despite low fuel price
* Demand for beverage cans remains strong
HAMBURG May 20 Rolled aluminium products maker
Novelis expects a 4 percent rise in demand in Europe
this year and is considering further expansion of its European
recycling, the European head of the U.S.-based company said on
Wednesday.
"Demand for rolled aluminium plate is good to very good,"
Novelis Europe president Erwin Mayr told Reuters. "We expect
growth of about 4 percent this year in Europe with the main
growth coming from strong demand from the automotive sector and
beverage cans sector."
Low oil prices are not seen as reducing pressure on vehicle
manufacturers to use more aluminium to cut fuel consumption
through making vehicles lighter, he said.
"CO2 emissions do not depend on the oil price and the
pressure to reduce the CO2 footprint will remain unchanged in
the short, medium and long term," Mayr said. "The pressure to
reduce the CO2 footprint could actually increase as low fuel
prices could lead to more large luxury cars being sold which
would have a larger aluminium content."
"The current trend towards reducing CO2 emissions and
towards larger cars is positive for aluminium."
Novelis produces about 1 million tonnes of aluminium
products in Europe annually with production and recycling
operations in Germany, France, Britain, Switzerland and Italy.
Strong sales of energy drinks are supporting demand for
aluminium for drink cans, he said.
Demand in Germany is also strong after discount supermarkets
Aldi and Lidl decided to sell drinks in metal cans again. The
discounters had removed cans from their German supermarkets
because of a compulsory deposit scheme requiring retailers to
take back empty cans.
Novelis has a global target of increasing recycled aluminium
content to 80 percent of output by 2020.
In October, Novelis inaugurated a $258 million aluminium
recycling plant in Nachterstedt in Germany to produce 400,000
tonnes of aluminium annually using scrap.
Nachterstedt is currently in its start-up phase working at
about two-thirds capacity and is likely to reach full capacity
in the second half of this year, Mayr said.
Novelis is considering opening further recycling plants in
Europe, but decisions have not been made about location or size,
he said. Two plants could be involved.
But they would be smaller than the large Nachterstedt plant.
European scrap aluminium supplies are currently good with
signs less scrap is being exported to Asia, he said.
Novelis is a unit of Indian group Hindalco Industries
, part of India's Aditya Birla Group.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)