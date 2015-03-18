BERLIN, March 18 Chinese deputy finance minister Shi Yaobin has told a German newspaper his country would welcome the United States joining a new China-led Asian development bank.

"We would welcome the USA joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)," he said, according to an advance copy of an article due to be published in business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.

The United States has urged countries to think twice before signing up to the AIIB, which it sees as a rival to the World Bank, after Germany, France and Italy followed Britain in saying they would join.

