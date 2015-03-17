BERLIN, March 17 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Germany is going to be a founding
member of a new international development bank backed by China
along with other European countries.
The move to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), following the lead set by Britain, risks upsetting the
United States, which has questioned the governance standards at
the new institution. France and Italy also intend to join.
The AIIB is seen as a rival to the Western-dominated World
Bank and a major plank in spreading China's "soft power". It was
launched in Beijing last year to support investment in Asia in
transport, energy, telecommunications and other infrastructure.
