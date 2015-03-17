BUZZ-Market's tail may follow its titans
** As the S&P 500 now chops in a range, important to study action in its top 5 stocks by market cap for potential clues as to the next major move
WASHINGTON, March 17 America's failure to authorize reforms at the International Monetary Fund is helping lead lower income countries to look for funding from alternate institutions, a top Obama administration official said on Tuesday.
"It's not an accident that emerging economies are looking other places," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told lawmakers. "They are frustrated that, frankly, the United States has stalled a very mild and reasonable set of reforms in the IMF." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)
PRETORIA, March 30 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations, saying the exchange rate had re-emerged as a risk to inflation following an increase in domestic political uncertainty.