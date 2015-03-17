(Refiles to add Jack Lew's full name and title)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Obama administration on
Tuesday urged any country joining a China-led development bank
to question whether the institution would adhere to high
standards in terms of avoiding corruption and protecting worker
rights and the environment.
"Our point all along has been that anyone joining needs to
ask those questions at the outset," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
told U.S. lawmakers when asked about the intention of several
U.S. allies in Europe to join the institution. "I hope before
the final commitments are made anyone who lends their name to
this organization will make sure that the governance is
appropriate."
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema)