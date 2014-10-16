MILAN Oct 16 Europe's priority must be to
stimulate economic growth, Italy and France said on Thursday,
putting themselves at odds again with Germany, which is
demanding deficit rigour.
With signs of a global slowdown rattling investors and
prompting sharp declines across financial markets, French
President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minster Matteo
Renzi stressed the need for expansive measures.
"Relaunching growth is the best way of stabilising the
markets," Hollande said as he arrived in Italy's financial
capital for the start of a two-day meeting of European and Asian
leaders.
Both France and Italy unveiled budgets this month that go
back on commitments to respect EU borrowing limits - resisting
peer pressure to cut their deficits because they say they need
extra room to revive their beleaguered economies.
"We have cancelled the word 'growth' for years to focus on
fiscal discipline, but we cannot exit this crisis without
investments," Renzi said ahead of the Asia-Europe (ASEM) summit,
at which leaders will discuss subjects from trade to terrorism.
Earlier on Friday German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a
very different tone.
Speaking in Berlin before flying to Italy, Merkel said the
rest of Europe must stick to EU rules or the bloc's credibility
would be at stake.
"All - and I stress here once again - all member states must
fully respect the reinforced rules of the stability and growth
pact," she told parliament.
Hollande blamed the market turmoil on a variety of factors,
including unresolved tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Middle
East conflicts and the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.
But Europe's internal problems were also weighing, he said.
"Having growth which is so low, having questions and
uncertainty about the investment plan which has to be put in
place, also having successive austerity plans, one on top of the
other, create doubt in the markets," he told reporters.
After two years of relative calm on financial markets -
underpinned by pledges of support from the European Central Bank
- this week's turmoil has fuelled fears of a possible return to
the debt crisis that brought Europe to the brink of disaster.
The issue will not be resolved at ASEM, but Hollande said it
would have to be confronted at an EU summit on Oct. 24.
RUSSIA, UKRAINE IN FOCUS
Merkel is committed to balancing the German budget next year
and thus ignoring calls from some EU allies and Washington to
boost domestic demand in order to combat falling growth rates
and price stagnation.
Countries attending the ASEM conference, including China,
Japan and Russia, account for 60 percent of the global economy.
While Europe looks especially sickly, economic growth rates
are faltering in Asia too - even in China, which is widely
expected to roll out a steady stream of stimulus measures in the
coming months to stave off any crisis.
Besides tackling economic concerns, the summit is also
likely to look hard at the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Russian
President Vladimir Putin is due to arrive in Italy later on
Thursday and see his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.
Their rare, face-to-face encounter is not only expected to
focus on the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but also on a
long-running dispute over natural gas supplies that risks
hindering energy flows to the rest of Europe in the coming
winter months.
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of backing a
pro-Russian separatist revolt in eastern Ukraine by providing
troops and arms. Russia denies the charges but says it has a
right to defend the interests of the region's Russian-speaking
majority.
Merkel said on Thursday that Russia should do more to
safeguard a fragile ceasefire agreed last month in Minsk, which
is regularly shaken by outbursts of lethal violence.
"It is obviously above all Russia's task to make clear that
the Minsk plan is adhered to. Unfortunately, there are still a
lot of shortcomings but it will be important to look for a
dialogue here," the German leader said in Milan.
(additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, Francesca Landini,
Stephen Jewkes and Elvira Pollina in Milan and Stephen Brown in
Berlin; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sophie Walker)