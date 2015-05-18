LONDON May 18 .European institutional investors
are putting more money into "alternative" investments such as
private debt, as low yields force them to look at riskier assets
to boost returns, according to a survey on Monday by consultants
Mercer.
The poll of nearly 1,100 investors across 14 countries
showed an increase in allocation to alternatives of 2 percentage
points from a year earlier, to 14 percent of assets. The
investors surveyed had more than 950 billion euros ($1.08
trillion) in assets under management.
"The combination of low and even negative yields across a
number of euro zone bond markets, modest risk premia, and rising
volatility creates a challenging environment for return
generation," said Phil Edwards, European Director of Strategic
Research in Mercer's investments business, in a statement.
Separately, a survey by executive search group Armstrong
International of 305 North American institutional investors
showed 78 percent of respondents were investing or planning to
increase their allocations to European alternative assets.
"We've never detected this level of positive sentiment
(towards Europe) on the part of North American institutional
investors," said Martin Armstrong, Chairman of Armstrong
International, in a statement.
"It feels very much like a land grab."
Europe's pensions and insurance regulator EIOPA carried out
its first stress tests on insurers last year and plans similar
tests for pension funds this year, amid concern that
institutional investors are becoming more exposed to illiquid
assets such as infrastructure.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)