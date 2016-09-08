PARIS, Sept 8 French police investigating why a
car packed with gas cylinders was left near Notre Dame cathedral
in Paris have arrested three women, one of whom injured a police
official, French BFM TV said on Thursday.
One police official confirmed to Reuters that there had been
arrests in Boussy Saint Antoine, some 30 km south-east of Paris,
connected to the gas cylinder probe. Another said a police
official had been hurt.
The discovery last Saturday night of the Peugeot 607 loaded
with seven gas cylinders, six of them full, triggered an inquiry
by counter-terrorism experts in a country where more than 200
people have died in attacks over the past year and a half.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing
by Louise Ireland)