PARIS, July 26 French police have arrested one person in connection with the knife attack in a church in northern France, a source close to the inquiry said on Tuesday.

Earlier police shot dead two assailants who had taken hostages in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and killed a priest and seriously wounded another hostage.

President Francois Hollande said the two attackers had pledged allegiance to militant group Islamic State. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by; Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)