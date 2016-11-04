PARIS Nov 4 The Paris concert venue where
Islamist militants killed nearly 100 people has enrolled rock
star Sting for a concert to mark its reopening a year after the
tragedy.
Sting, who headed up hit pop music band The Police before a
long solo career, announced the news, saying on his website that
the show would seek to honour those killed and the historic
venue that is reopening after a year of renovation.
"In doing so we hope to respect the memory as well as the
life affirming spirit of those who fell. We shall not forget
them," said the 65-year-old singer, who added that proceeds from
the Nov. 12 concert would go to charities catering to victims of
the attacks of Nov 13, 2015.
In all, 130 people died a year ago when several groups of
gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the perimeter of the Stade
de France sports stadium, a string of Paris cafes and the
Bataclan, where 90 people were killed during a concert.
Responsibility for the killings was claimed by the Islamic
State group, which has called on its followers to attack France,
which is bombing IS bases in Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting By Brian Love;editing by John Irish)