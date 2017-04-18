PARIS, April 18 Two men have been arrested in
Marseille, southern France, on suspicion of planning an attack
during the forthcoming presidential election, judicial and
police sources said on Tuesday.
Police had been hunting the pair since the end of last week
and they were arrested a few minutes apart in the southeastern
port city, the police source said.
The police source added that one of the two had turned to
radical Islam during a term in prison. A search of a rented
apartment was continuing.
France goes to the polls to choose a new president on April
23, with a second round of voting due on May 7. More than 230
people have died in Islamist militant attacks in the country
over the past two years.
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)