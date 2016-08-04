PARIS Aug 4 Security agencies in Paris have circulated a photo of an Afghan asylum seeker on suspicion that he might be plotting an attack on the capital, a police source said on Thursday.

Police did not have a name for the Afghan, the source said, and no active manhunt was underway. Metronews reported that the man had been in France for the past two months.

France is reeling after two attacks last month by Islamic State loyalists, one of whom killed 84 people by driving a truck into Bastille Day revellers in Nice while two others cut the throat of an elderly priest. The country has been under emergency rule since militant gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris in November.

