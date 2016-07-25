UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN, July 25 Germany will boost its police presence at airports and train stations and carry out stop and search operations close to border areas, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Monday, after four violent attacks in less than a week.
"What seems particularly important to me at the moment is an increased police presence in public spaces," de Maiziere told a news conference in Berlin.
"I have therefore ordered that the federal police visibly increase their presence at airports and railways stations and that there are random checks, which are not visible but very effective, in border areas," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders