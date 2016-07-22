MUNICH, July 22 Staff in the German shopping mall where shooting broke out are still hiding, an employee told Reuters by telephone.

NTV television reported that German police special forces had arrived at the scene.

"Many shots were fired, I can't say how many but it's been a lot," the employee, who declined to be identified, said from the mall in Munich.

"All the people from outside came streaming into the store and I only saw one person on the ground who was so severely injured that he definitely didn't survive,"

"We have no further information, we're just staying in the back in the storage rooms. No police have approached us yet."

Munich transport authorities said they had halted several bus, train and tram lines.

