BERLIN Aug 9 German authorities have arrested a suspected high-ranking Islamic State militant in the western town of Mutterstadt, according to a Bild newspaper report on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted a spokesman from the Rhineland-Palatinate interior ministry confirming the arrest. He is suspected of being a "high-ranking representative of the militant terror group IS," the newspaper said.

The newspaper, in its online edition, said that the man had been arrested during a routine police stop. It said German authorities had received a tip-off about the man from a prison in the neighbouring state of North Rhine-Westphalia. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)