* Attacks focus on people more than property
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market
share
* New cover includes "violent acts", "loss of attraction"
By Carolyn Cohn, Suzanne Barlyn and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 15 The changing nature of
attacks in Western cities has led insurers to offer new
policies, from straightforward cover for business lost due to
police cordons to more risky compensation for declines in
tourism.
Terrorism insurance policies were developed after the 9/11
attacks on the United States, but until recently covered only
businesses that had been physically damaged.
The deaths of two hostages taken at a cafe in Sydney in Dec
2014 and attacks in Paris in Nov 2015 that killed 130 people
were catalysts for new types of cover taking into account the
impact of heavy loss of life on businesses not directly hit.
Recent deadly attacks in London and Manchester underlined
the need.
"The focus of terrorism has shifted to loss of life, rather
than money, which can cause devastating loss of revenues to
industries like hospitality," said Chris Folkman, director of
product management at risk modelling firm RMS.
Some of these newer policies are difficult to price and hard
to model, but insurers are developing them to meet demand and
maintain market share in a highly competitive market which has
suffered several years of falling premiums.
Insurance against attacks is typically offered as a
standalone policy or add-on to property insurance and is
underwritten by specialists such as Lloyd's of London insurers
Beazley, Hiscox and Talbot and U.S. insurers
like AIG.
Additions to the standard policies have begun to include
"denial of access" policies to compensate for loss of business
as a result of a police cordon following an attack, as well as
"loss of attraction" policies to cover loss of revenue due to
potential customers staying away from businesses further from
the attack.
A new-style policy including physical damage and business
interruption cover for a hotel in central Manhattan which may
have suffered from or merely been close to an attack, for
example, would cost around $500 for $100,000 of cover, said
Steven Tebbutt, political violence underwriter at Talbot.
LONDON BRIDGE
Insurers say the global market for terrorism insurance can
now cope with potential claims totalling more than $3 billion as
the industry responds to growing demand.
For instance, Chubb said this week it had increased
the risk by 300 percent that it is willing to take on for each
client account through terrorism and political violence
insurance in the last two years, citing "growing client demand
for certainty and comprehensive cover".
AIG has expanded its global capacity to cover attacks on
property to $1 billion, in part by employing engineering experts
to help clients make their buildings less of a target, said
George Stratts, AIG's President of Property and Special Risk.
David Abrahamovitch, chief executive of a chain of coffee
shops including London Grind, which is near the scene of this
month's London Bridge attacks, has begun the process of claiming
from his insurer.
London Grind was closed for a few days as it was inside a
police cordon. The chain switched insurance companies last year
which gave it suitable cover, Abrahamovitch said, adding: "It
will take a little while for footfall to recover."
In order for such insurance to be triggered, a government
needs to declare an event an act of terrorism.
But in the United States, a strict legal definition of
terrorism for insurance purposes does not apply to many acts, or
threats, of violence, said Bruce Smiley-Kaliff, senior
underwriter for specialised programs at Kaliff Insurance and
Lloyd’s North American underwriter, which focuses on events
coverage.
For example, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing did not meet
criteria for the U.S. Treasury to determine it an act of
terrorism under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act.
"The terrorism statute was a congressional kneejerk to
9/11," Smiley-Kaliff said. "It never entered anyone’s minds that
we’d have to worry about the county fair."
Kaliff Insurance, based in San Antonio, Texas, is now
developing coverage that would more broadly cover “violent acts”
such as bombs, shootings, or multiple stabbings, at events such
as concerts and outdoor festivals.
OPPORTUNITIES, RISKS
Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher said it had seen growing
interest in its crisis resilience policy, underwritten by AIG,
which costs small businesses around 500 pounds and includes
post-incident trauma counselling and "24/7 access to experienced
response consultants".
While insurers develop some policies with an eye to new
business, other claims for compensation may be forced upon them.
In Britain, a rule change earlier this year means people
injured by a vehicle, like those targeted in the Westminster and
London Bridge attacks, can now seek compensation from insurers
or the industry-backed Motor Insurers' Bureau. Previously, the
vehicle's insurer would probably not have been liable.
The policy riskiest for insurers, though of growing interest
to customers, is loss of attraction, provided to a business
nowhere near an attack which loses revenue as a result.
Paul Bassett, managing director of crisis management at AJ
Gallagher, said its "denial of access" policies have a 2.5-mile
radius, while "loss of attraction" has a 10-mile radius. Those
distances vary among insurers.
Jessica Johnson, underwriting manager malicious acts at
Lloyd's insurer Barbican, said a loss of attraction policy could
provide cover, for example, to a hotel group with hotels in four
UK cities. A physical attack on a hotel in one city could also
allow the group to claim for loss of revenue in the other three.
Insurers use forensic accountants to judge whether a
business has lost attraction as a result of an attack which did
not affect it directly.
This type of policy could have helped hotels in Paris, for
example, where revenue per available hotel room (RevPAR) plunged
14.6 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to research
firm MKG Consulting.
"It’s an emerging, volatile type of coverage," said Gordon
Woo, catastrophist at RMS, adding: "We’re thinking of modelling
it. Our clients are interested in this.”
But insurers are cautious about offering too much of this
and other such cover to avoid breaching the levels of risk that
they have calculated are safe to have on their books.
"Loss of attraction is something we're looking into...it's
been asked about a lot by clients – especially in the
entertainment area," said Christof Bentele, global head of
crisis management, at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.
"As an underwriter, you have to make sure that you’re not
oversubscribing yourself."
