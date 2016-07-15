UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, July 15 Nice airport is being evacuated after an unattended bag was discovered at Terminal 1, an airport official said.
The official said it was a precautionary measure following the attack on the beach front Thursday night that left at least 84 people dead and dozens injured. (Reporting By Sophie Louet; writing by John Irish; editing by Bate Felix)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders