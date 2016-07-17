July 17 A California university student who has been missing since Thursday's Bastille Day attack in Nice is among those who died after a truck driver deliberately plowed through a crowd, killing at least 84 people, University of California, Berkeley, said on Sunday.

Nicolas Leslie, 20, was one of 85 Berkeley students on a 15-day study-abroad trip on entrepreneurship in Europe. Three other students were injured in the attack.

