BERLIN, April 14 Salah Abdeslam, a prime suspect
in the Paris attacks, had documents about the German nuclear
research centre Juelich in his apartment in the Molenbeek area
of Brussels, a group of German newspapers reported on Thursday.
Juelich is near the Belgian border and atomic waste is
stored there. The center said in a statement there was no
indication of any danger and that it was in contact with
security authorities and nuclear supervisors.
The Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) group cited sources
within the parliamentary control committee, whose meetings are
confidential, as saying Hans-Georg Maassen, head of Germany's
domestic intelligence agency (BfV), had told the nine-person
committee at the end of March that Abdeslam had the documents.
It said Maassen had told the committee, which is in charge
of monitoring the work of German intelligence agencies, that
printouts of articles from the internet and photos of Juelich
chairman Wolfgang Marquardt had been found in Abdeslam's
apartment.
RND said it was unclear whether Maassen had passed this
information on to the chancellery or the interior ministry.
It said several members of the Bundestag lower house of
parliament and a terrorism expert at the BfV said they knew of
this information and Maassen had confidentially informed them.
Neither the BfV nor the BND foreign intelligence agency were
immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Abdeslam, who born and raised in Belgium to Moroccan-born
parents, was arrested on March 18 in the Belgian capital and
four days later, suicide bombers killed 32 people in Brussels
airport and a rush-hour metro train.
Concerns that Islamist militants are turning their attention
to the nuclear industry's weak spots have risen since the
Brussels attack.
