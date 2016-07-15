(Adjusts wording in headline)

July 15 Below are some of the deadly attacks by militants in Europe over the past two years:

May 24, 2014 - Four people are killed in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in central Brussels. The attacker was French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 29, who was subsequently arrested in Marseille, France. Extradited, he is awaiting trial in Belgium.

Jan. 7-9, 2015 - Two Islamist militants break into an editorial meeting of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7 and rake it with bullets, killing 17. Another militant kills a policewoman the next day and takes hostages at a supermarket on Jan. 9, killing four before police shoot him dead. The attacks prompt a worldwide solidarity movement with the slogan "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie).

Oct. 10, 2015 - Two bombs explode seconds apart at a rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups near Ankara's main train station, killing 102 people. Turkey blames suicide bombers who belong to an Islamic State cell from the southeast.

Nov. 13, 2015 - Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people die and 368 are wounded. Islamic State claims responsibility. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.

Jan. 12, 2016 - An Islamic State suicide bomber who entered Turkey as a Syrian refugee blows himself up among groups of tourists in the historic centre of Istanbul, killing 12 Germans and seriously wounding several other foreigners.

March 19, 2016 - A suicide bomber blows himself up on Istiklal Street, Istanbul's most popular shopping district, killing three Israeli tourists and an Iranian. The interior minister says the bomber was a Turkish member of Islamic State.

March 22, 2016 - Three Islamic State suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with the November attacks in Paris.

June 14, 2016 - A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabs a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and kills his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police negotiators during a siege that he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

June 28, 2016 - Forty-five people are killed and hundreds wounded when three militants open fire outside the international terminal at Istanbul's Ataturk airport. Two of them enter the building and blow themselves up, and the third detonates explosives at the entrance. Turkey blames Islamic State militants from the ex-Soviet Union for masterminding the attack.

July 14, 2016 - A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President Francois Hollande calls a terrorist attack. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman. Hollande had announced hours earlier that France would be ending a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)