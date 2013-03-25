BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
VIENNA, March 25 Austrian lenders have repaid nearly half the cheap long-term loans they took out last year from the European Central Bank, around double the euro zone average, the Austrian National Bank said on Monday.
Austrian banks took up 15.7 billion euros ($20.4 billion) in such loans in 2012 and have paid back 7.7 billion euros, Austrian National Bank statistics chief Johannes Turner said in a statement.
He did not name the banks, but Erste Group has said it repaid 4 billion euros in such loans and BAWAG PSK paid back 2 billion.
In total, the ECB lent banks more than 1 trillion euros in twin three-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and February 2012. On average in the euro zone, around a quarter has been repaid so far, the Austrian central bank said. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)