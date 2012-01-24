VIENNA Jan 24 Austria's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it was in talks with the European Banking Authority on whether Austrian lenders can count non-voting participation capital they raised during the 2009 financial crisis as core capital.

"On this point we have always had the view it makes sense to include this in the overall calculation," Helmut Ettl, co-head of the Financial Market Authority, told reporters, adding discussions on this point would come up within days.

The EBA has so far not let banks count privately held - as opposed to state-issued - participation capital towards core capital ratios, a step that would help lenders including Erste Group Bank and the Raiffeisen group . (Reporting by Michael Shields)