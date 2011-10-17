PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA Oct 17 The deputy head of Austria's central bank said on Monday he was unaware of any deal so far on how to recapitalise banks in Europe as a way to restore financial stability.
"To my knowledge there is no agreement yet among Europe's leaders on what exactly it will look like," Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek told reporters, holding out prospects an accord could emerge this coming weekend.
"Let's await the decisions of the weekend and then we can talk more," he said, adding he thought 4 billion euros ($5.55 billion) would the upper limit of what Austrian banks might need to recapitalise.
($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.