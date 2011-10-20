* Greece's efforts to determine if it gets more loans -
VIENNA, Oct 20 European banks need about 100
billion euros ($138 billion) to shore up their balance sheets
for rough seas, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on
Thursday ahead of a weekend EU meeting to address the euro zone
debt crisis.
"Thank God it is not quite as high as bandied about in the
media. It's about 100 billion (euros) that is needed for
recapitalisation," she told an investor conference.
EU and banking sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that
this was roughly the figure EU member countries had agreed was
needed.
Fekter said European leaders meeting this weekend must come
up with a package of measures about how to handle Greece's debt
problems, add leverage to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund and
shore up banks' balance sheets.
"There has to be a decision. A few of these topics are
already far along. There will be a bundle of measures," she said
when asked if a decision would come on Sunday when EU heads of
state meet.
She again spoke in favour of a model that would give the
European Financial Stability Facility more firepower by letting
it insure against initial losses on some countries' bonds.
Fekter thought there was not majority support among the 17
euro zone members for making the EFSF a bank. "Everyone has
pretty much discarded this and said that is not appropriate for
a quasi-state institution," she said.
"We will certainly have to discuss Greece regarding payment
of the (next loan) tranche, or else we don't pay and then the
EFSF manages Greece in terms of what Greece needs. That is what
I would prefer because that is why it was created."
Addressing whether Greece would get a next tranche of aid,
she said: "It depends a bit on the efforts in Greece. And one
looks at what they are doing at the moment -- general strikes
etc, then it is difficult for them to pull themselves out of
this.
"We will only pay out when the International Monetary Fund
says, yes, that makes sense, we will pay out. In the meantime we
have learnt from the media that the (head) of the IMF is very
sceptical and does not want to pay out under these conditions."
She said letting Greece go bust was a worst-case scenario
that would create financial uproar and could trigger a domino
effect as seen after Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers collapsed
in 2008.
"Because of this we are intensively striving to prevent such
a scenario but at the same time we have told the banks --
prepare yourself -- so that they can be stable enough, in case
such a raw wind sweeps through."
