VIENNA Oct 17 Austrian National Bank Vice
Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek thinks domestic banks could require
up to 4 billion euros ($5.55 billion) to recapitalise but
probably not need the full amount, daily newspaper Die Presse
reported on Monday.
The central bank had no immediate comment on the
report, which follows pressure on Europe from the world's
leading economies to act decisively to resolve the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.
Recapitalising the euro zone's banks is a key component of
plans now being drawn up by euro zone leaders to tackle the debt
crisis and restore confidence in the region.
Austria said last week it was ready to help any struggling
banks if needed after Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG
OTVVp.VI, the lender that failed this year's European stress
test, said it was set for a consolidated 2011 loss of up to 750
million euros.
Austrian banks are the biggest lenders in central and
eastern Europe. Last week Erste Bank said it faced a
full-year loss after taking hits on foreign currency loans in
Hungary and on euro zone sovereign debt.
Austria still has around 6 billion euros left from its
financial market stability law that let it recapitalise its
banks, by providing guarantees and other measures.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
