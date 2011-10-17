VIENNA Oct 17 Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek thinks domestic banks could require up to 4 billion euros ($5.55 billion) to recapitalise but probably not need the full amount, daily newspaper Die Presse reported on Monday.

The central bank had no immediate comment on the report, which follows pressure on Europe from the world's leading economies to act decisively to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Recapitalising the euro zone's banks is a key component of plans now being drawn up by euro zone leaders to tackle the debt crisis and restore confidence in the region.

Austria said last week it was ready to help any struggling banks if needed after Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, the lender that failed this year's European stress test, said it was set for a consolidated 2011 loss of up to 750 million euros.

Austrian banks are the biggest lenders in central and eastern Europe. Last week Erste Bank said it faced a full-year loss after taking hits on foreign currency loans in Hungary and on euro zone sovereign debt.

Austria still has around 6 billion euros left from its financial market stability law that let it recapitalise its banks, by providing guarantees and other measures. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)