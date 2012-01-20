VIENNA Jan 20 Euro zone members could introduce a tax on financial transactions by 2014, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and counterparts from Sweden and Portugal on Thursday.

"If we take the decision this year in the euro zone - or mainly in the euro zone, perhaps with this or that country also from outside the euro zone that joins in - then we could put that (revenue) in budgets from 2014 and we would need it," Faymann told Austrian radio in an interview aired on Friday.

The idea of levying such a tax only within the euro zone rather than across the European Union has been controversial. It could put countries that adopt it at a disadvantage to others like Britain which do not use the single currency but are members of the EU.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, concerned about the impact of such a levy on Europe's biggest financial centre London, said this month he would veto a European-wide finance tax unless it was adopted globally.

