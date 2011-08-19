* FinMin says if all get collateral, rescue deal will falter
* High exposure to bank bailout would means no collateral on
Greek aid
* Austrians, Dutch, Slovaks sought collateral on Thursday
VIENNA, Aug 19 Austria proposed on Friday
linking demands from euro zone states for collateral on loans to
Greece to how much protection each country's financial sector
will secure in a parallel private sector bailout for Athens.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she hoped the proposal,
sent to other euro zone members, would defuse tensions over a
go-it-alone attempt by Finland to secure cash backing on loans
it makes to Greece.
On Thursday, Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said they
also wanted collateral on their loans, which an official in
Athens warned would undermine the second bailout deal agreed for
Greece last month.
Under Fekter's plan, Austria, whose banks and insurers have
low exposure to Greece, would get collateral on its sovereign
loans while heavily exposed countries like Germany and France
would not.
"What Finland negotiated means that all of us have to pay
more so that Finland gets collateral," Fekter told reporters
late on Thursday in remarks released for publication on Friday,
reiterating this was "unacceptable" to Austria, which wants
equal treatment.
"I know that if everyone demands collateral then (the rescue
package for Greece) cannot be financed. That is why I
proposed... that we combine the private sector involvement --
the protection of the private sector -- with the protection via
collateral," Fekter said.
Greece's private sector creditors last month agreed to take
a 21 percent loss on their bond holdings as part of a 37 billion
euro ($52.12 billion) contribution to Greece's rescue.
Banks and insurers that participate will be able to swap
Greek debt for safe bonds backed by the European Financial
Stability Facility bailout fund. The deal limits their potential
losses, a relief for exposed countries like France and Germany.
Fekter said the plan would limit the number of countries
seeking collateral and make the rescue package viable.
"I hope that other countries accept this Austrian proposal."
Asked what it meant for Austria, she said: "We have a low
share of private sector (involvement), which means we would get
collateral under this model."
Fekter, who said she spoke to Finnish counterpart Jutta
Urpilainen on Wednesday, said Finland struck a deal with Greece
to get as collateral 20 percent of its loan value in cash.
This meant in effect other euro zone countries were
financing collateral for Finland, she said.
A senior Greek government official said on Thursday Athens
was not talking about collateral with countries other than
Finland.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
($1=.7099 Euro)
(Editing by John Stonestreet)