VIENNA Oct 19 Models to give the euro zone's
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund more
firepower require more preparatory work, Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter told reporters.
"I think the models to make the EFSF more flexible
need...significantly more preparation," she said.
She also told reporters ahead of crucial meetings this
weekend by EU leaders that private-sector investors in Greek
sovereign debt must contribute more to a second rescue package
for the debt-laden country than agreed in July.
"A new package that demands a bit more of the private
sector, that is Austria's position," she said.
Fekter said she had always looked with favour on an
insurance model for the EFSF that would let the fund guarantee
initial losses for investors in the debt of struggling euro zone
members.
"The insurance model would create lots of volume and could
be created by the sector itself. It could also -- independently
of the related taxpayer funds - be a model. The technicalities
of this kind of thing have to be discussed intensively," she
said.
Officials were also actively discussing getting a banking
license for the EFSF although many questions remained about
this, she added.
"A banking concession for the EFSF is absolutely under
intense discussion. The question is whether in addition to the
ECB's infrastructure we need an infrastructure as a bank
facility," she said.
She also questioned whether something along these lines
already existed and what it would cost to set up such
infrastructure, adding it was impossible to decide on this
approach until these questions were answered.
Fekter reiterated that Austria had around 6 billion euros
($8.2 billion) left over under a law that lets it recapitalise
banks whose balance sheets need strengthening.
"Our banks have difficulties in some areas because they have
maybe 8.5 or 8.7 percent (core capital ratios) but not 9
(percent). This is well known. What being discussed is what
counts as Tier One capital and what not," she said in reference
to new stress tests for banks.
She favoured an approach that would require more capital to
back higher-risk models such as investment banking and less
capital for traditional banking.
She said European Union competition rules would have to be
made more flexible if member states were required to
recapitalise the financial sector, and said her desire to
nationalise more banks was "very limited".
She said she was not inclined to steer all state aid in the
direction of nationalisations.
"This is not always the most efficient way to do things but
it can be an efficient way to do things and one must review it
in individual cases," she said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)