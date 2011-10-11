VIENNA Oct 11 Austrian banks do not need more state capital despite the damage done by Hungary's allowing citizens to repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, Finance Minister Maria Fekter told Austrian radio on Tuesday.

"Now in the east, Hungary has done great damage to Austrian banks," she said a day after Erste Group Bank took major writedowns and boosted risk provisions in Hungary as a result of the new law.

"I don't know of any bank that wants additional participation capital at the moment but I assume that that would suffice if a bank needed more capital," Fekter said, adding Austria had the instruments to help the sector if needed. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall)