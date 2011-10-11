BRIEF-KB Capital to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
VIENNA Oct 11 Austrian banks do not need more state capital despite the damage done by Hungary's allowing citizens to repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, Finance Minister Maria Fekter told Austrian radio on Tuesday.
"Now in the east, Hungary has done great damage to Austrian banks," she said a day after Erste Group Bank took major writedowns and boosted risk provisions in Hungary as a result of the new law.
"I don't know of any bank that wants additional participation capital at the moment but I assume that that would suffice if a bank needed more capital," Fekter said, adding Austria had the instruments to help the sector if needed. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall)
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago