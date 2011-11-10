BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
VIENNA Nov 10 Austria's finance ministry has not heard any consideration of splitting up the euro zone and cannot imagine that core members Germany and France would support such a move, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
"I have never heard this and I honestly cannot imagine it," spokesman Harald Waiglein said when asked whether members were considering forming a smaller bloc with only financially strong members.
Austria would "definitely not" support this "because it would be linked to catastrophic consequences for Europe," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Anna Willard)
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"