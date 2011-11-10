VIENNA Nov 10 Austria's finance ministry has not heard any consideration of splitting up the euro zone and cannot imagine that core members Germany and France would support such a move, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"I have never heard this and I honestly cannot imagine it," spokesman Harald Waiglein said when asked whether members were considering forming a smaller bloc with only financially strong members.

Austria would "definitely not" support this "because it would be linked to catastrophic consequences for Europe," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Anna Willard)