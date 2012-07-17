* Sales in Germany gain 2.9 percent to 296,722 vehicles

* Six-month European sales down 6.8 pct to 6.644 million autos

BERLIN, July 17 European auto sales for June declined to the slowest pace in eight months as the region's biggest market Germany and the United Kingdom posted small gains.

New car registrations in the 27-nation European Union eased 2.8 percent to 1.202 million vehicles, limiting the drop in six-month deliveries to 6.8 percent or 6.644 million, auto industry association ACEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Auto sales in Germany, Europe's largest economy, rose 2.9 percent to 296,722 vehicles while the United Kingdom increased 3.5 percent to 189,514, according to ACEA. Deliveries in France were almost flat, easing down 0.6 percent to 208,909.

Hefty declines in austerity-strapped southern European economies continued as auto sales slumped 24.4 percent in Italy to 128,388 vehicles and 43.3 percent in Greece to 5,527. Spain recorded shrinkage of 12.1 percent to 73,258 cars.

Volkswagen, the region's biggest carmaker, posted a 2.8 percent gain in EU sales to 286,109, shrinking the drop in six-month deliveries at the German manufacturer to 1.5 percent or 1.591 million.

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which last week announced plans to cut 8,000 jobs and close one factory, plunged 8.6 percent to 148,172 autos, extending the year-to-date decline 13.9 to 808,660 vehicles.

U.S. automaker General Motors, whose European division Opel has been posting losses for a dozen years, dropped 8.8 percent to 107,160 cars, translating into a 10.8 percent decline after six months to 560,934 autos.

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ed Lane)